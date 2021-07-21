Freeport-McMoRan Second-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Release Available on its Website

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced that it has posted its second-quarter 2021 financial and operating results press release on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/news-releases .

As previously indicated on its website, FCX will host a conference call today with securities analysts at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss quarterly results. The conference call will be webcast on the Internet along with slides. Interested parties may listen to the conference call live and view the slides on the Investor Relations page of FCX’s website at https://investors.fcx.com/investors/presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available through Friday, August 20, 2021.