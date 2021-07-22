Freeport sees surge in 2Q revenues, profits amid high copper prices

Phoenix-based miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc. posted sharply higher second-quarter revenues and profits on Thursday as copper prices remained near record highs.

The company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.08 billion, or 73 cents per share, and 77 cents per share when adjusted for nonrecurring charges, on revenues of $5.75 billion in the period.

Freeport’s revenues were up 88% from second quarter 2020, as the average price the company realized for copper rose to $4.34 per pound from $2.55 in the same quarter last year.

The company had $53 million in net income in the second quarter last year.

Freeport’s second-quarter 2021 earnings beat Wall Street estimates but revenues fell short of forecasts. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research on average predicted earnings of 73 cents per share and revenue of $5.85 billion.

Freeport shares closed Thursday at $34.80, up 15 cents, in trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company’s shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 16%.