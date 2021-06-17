Fresh New Look for ManageWare Website

“ManageWare continues to grow, and as we do, it’s important that our online presence reflects that growth,” said Chris Tran, ManageWare’s founder and CEO. “Our new site offers visitors a wealth of information about how we can offer solutions that fit their needs and give them the ability to achieve significant cost savings.”

With an appealing new design, the new ManageWare site is an information hub that offers an enhanced user experience.

The company plans to continue to interact with the market regularly through their new site, social media, and other communication mediums. Additional content will be added to the site moving forward to provide visitors with as much information as possible in their search for medical cost containment solutions.

About ManageWare