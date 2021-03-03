Frost & Sullivan Names Sunquest Information Systems 2021 Company of the Year

Award granted for industry-leading, best-in-class molecular laboratory information management system (LIMS)
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. today announced it has been named North American Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for the category of laboratory information management system (LIMS) serving the molecular and genetic diagnostics industry. The award was granted after rigorous analysis of the company’s innovation, performance, and customer impact in designing and delivering Sunquest Mitogen™ LIMS, a cloud-based, purpose-built solution.
“Frost & Sullivan commends Sunquest for addressing market gaps to offer a patient-focused LIMS with built-in audit trails, support for multiple workflows and instruments, and adaptability to client needs," said Norma Vela-Roch, MS, Best Practices Team Leader at Frost & Sullivan. She continued to applaud Sunquest for its customer-centric practices and perseverance throughout the global pandemic.
The spread of COVID-19 has been a pivotal experience for the healthcare industry, especially labs. Those already performing molecular testing had to scramble to add COVID-19 workflow. Many not yet offering molecular testing had to quickly get up and running, transforming their capabilities virtually overnight. Technology has been critical in the face of COVID-19 with molecular testing being conducted at such an unprecedented volume. Because Sunquest Mitogen LIMS was built to scale and adapt, and because of Sunquest’s focus on agility and customer-centricity, the company promptly delivered to market a more quickly-installed, higher throughput deployment of Sunquest Mitogen LIMS solely for COVID-19.
“We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan,” said Shirley Li, PhD, Molecular Product Manager at Sunquest. “For the last year COVID-19 has kept us focused on enabling high throughput testing to help labs meet unprecedented demand. In 2021, we look forward to continuing to drive high throughput capabilities across additional molecular diagnostic domains, including NGS and cytogenetics.”
To read Frost & Sullivan’s write up of Sunquest and this award, please visit www.sunquestinfo.com/awards/frost-and-sullivan-2021-lims.
About Sunquest Information Systems
Sunquest Information Systems Inc. provides diagnostic informatics solutions to laboratories worldwide. With our wide-ranging technical and cross-discipline expertise, and equally deep business acumen, no one is better equipped than Sunquest to transform your lab to meet today’s complex healthcare challenges and deliver next-level performance. Since 1979, Sunquest has helped laboratories and healthcare organizations enhance efficiency, improve patient care, and optimize financial results. Our capabilities include multi-site, multi-disciplinary support for complex anatomic, molecular, and genetic testing, and support engagement with physicians and patients outside the hospitals at the point-of-care. Sunquest also provides solutions for public health organizations, in the form of disease surveillance and outbreak management, to promote public health wellness worldwide. Headquartered in Tucson, AZ with additional offices in Calabasas, CA and India, Sunquest is a global leader in healthcare information technology. For more information, visit www.sunquestinfo.com.
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Contacts
Kiran Ganda
Director, Product Marketing
Sunquest Information Systems