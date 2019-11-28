Looking for a gift that’s uniquely Tucson? Make sure to hit up one of these local establishments to fulfill your holiday gift-giving needs or better yet, treat yourself this Small Business Saturday.
Local businesses throughout downtown Tucson, along Fourth Avenue and at Mercado San Agustin have deals and entertainment planned for this year’s Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30. The national retail holiday is similar to Black Friday for big box stores and online retailers.
One deal not to miss: free rides on the Sun Link Streetcar all day long to get you from place to place on your shopping excursion. Streetcar service begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and ends at 2 a.m.
“Small businesses are what make our Tucson and our downtown unique,” said Kathleen Eriksen, president and CEO of Downtown Tucson Partnership. “They’re able to provide personable customer service and keep the dollars you spend at their stores in the local economy.”
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, $0.67 of every dollar spent at small businesses stays local.
Among the deals:
- For the little ones:
The museum is also offering 20% off all gift shop items.
- For the foodie: Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave., is offering 15% off of all retail items and a local gift box for $50.
- For theater-lovers: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., is offering a free Fox cup with the purchase of a $100 gift card.
- For the creatives: Old Paint Records, 201 N. Court Ave., is offering 20% off all Lana Rebel-designed postcards, greeting cards, lino prints and original art.
- For the fashionista: El Be Goods, 245 E. Congress St., is hosting a sip and shop, complete with complementary champagne and 10% off storewide. Each purchase comes with a free gift. And Razorz Edge, 427 N. Fourth Ave., is doing a buy-one-get-one-50%-off tops and tees promotion, an additional 50% off clearance and a free gift certificate with purchase of $50 or more.
- For the lover of all things shiny: When you buy one piece of jewelry at Silver Sea Jewelry, you’ll get a second one (of equal or lesser value) for half off. Silver Sea Jewelry is at 330 N. Fourth Ave.
- For the bookworm: 20% off at Book Stop, 214 N. Fourth Ave.
- For yourself:
Then, enjoy a meatball sub or hot pastrami with chips and a drink for $8 at 4th Avenue Deli, 425 N. Fourth Ave. If sandwiches aren't your thing, enjoy $4 off any large, extra large or jumbo specialty pizza at Magpies, 605 N. Fourth Ave.
The Mercado District, 100 and 267 S. Avenida del Convento, will have live music and Cream screen-printing throughout the day.
Free street parking is available in downtown, the Mercado District and along Fourth Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1.
If Small Business Saturday can’t come soon enough, a number of local retailers have Black Friday deals planned. Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave., is offering 20% off of up to three items. Caruso’s, 434 N. Fourth Ave., will give you a $15 bonus gift card with the purchase of a $50 gift card. And everything at Hurricane Records, 636 N. Fourth Ave., will be 10% off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on offers and entertainment, go to:
Downtown Tucson Small Business Saturday: tucne.ws/dtpsbs
Small Business Saturday deals on the Avenue:
Mercado District:
