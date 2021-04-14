Fulton Homes Announced as 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Winner for Sustained Excellence

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity.
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulton Homes, Arizona's largest family- owned and -operated homebuilder, has been announced the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year winner for Sustained Excellence. This award is reserved for ENERGY STAR partners demonstrating outstanding leadership, year over year, as presented by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The highest honor among the ENERGY STAR Awards is the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year –Sustained Excellence Award. This marks the seventh straight year that the Tempe-based homebuilder received recognition for the EPA’s program.
"Fulton Homes' participation in the ENERGY STAR program has helped incorporate industry-leading innovation,” said Dennis Webb, Fulton Homes' vice president of operations. “Helping homeowners reduce utility bills while bettering the environment is part of our legendary Fulton Quality."
To be certified as ENERGY STAR, a builder must meet strict energy performance standards set by EPA. Per the government agency, ENERGY STAR certified homes are more 10% more energy efficient than homes built to code and reach a 20% improvement on average while providing individual homeowners with better quality, performance, and comfort. Certification is given on an annual basis, so a builder, like Fulton Homes, must maintain its high performance to be certified year to year.
For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit https://www.energystar.gov/about/awards.
About Fulton Homes
Founded in 1975, Fulton Homes is the largest privately owned and family-operated builder in Arizona. Known for its legendary quality, Fulton Homes has built more than 30,000 high quality single-family homes over the past 44 years in the Phoenix area. Fulton Homes is headquartered at 9140 S. Kyrene Road in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, visit www.fultonhomes.com.
