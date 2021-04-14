Fulton Homes Announced as 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Winner for Sustained Excellence

To be certified as ENERGY STAR, a builder must meet strict energy performance standards set by EPA. Per the government agency, ENERGY STAR certified homes are more 10% more energy efficient than homes built to code and reach a 20% improvement on average while providing individual homeowners with better quality, performance, and comfort. Certification is given on an annual basis, so a builder, like Fulton Homes, must maintain its high performance to be certified year to year.