EveryIncome subsidiary Ei Capital Distributors to bolster sales efforts for NETL
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NETL--Fundamental Income, Sponsor and Index Provider to the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSE: NETL) (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Ei Capital Distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer, member of FINRA/SIPC and a subsidiary of EveryIncome. EveryIncome is a fintech education platform focused on financial literacy and institutional quality income products, backed by senior executives with more than 100 years of experience in product management and distribution.
“EveryIncome’s unparalleled strategic relationships and depth of expertise in the alternative investment space are invaluable as we look to drive capital to NETL while investors around the world hunt for sustainable yield,” said Alexi Panagiotakopoulos, Co-Founder and Partner of Fundamental Income. “We’re confident that our inclusion on EveryIncome’s affiliated distribution platform will heighten investor awareness and educate advisors and institutional managers on the value proposition of publicly traded Net Lease REITs.”
The partnership will bolster distribution, drive sales efforts and provide national coverage for NETL investors by leveraging EveryIncome’s affiliated established network of financial professionals. The Fund will be listed on Ei Capital Distributors’ “Income Marketplace” platform, a service that offers select high-quality, income-focused investment products, and will be marketed nationally by Ei Capital Distributor’s team of industry veterans.
“We are thrilled to partner with an industry expert in the Net Lease space and provide nationwide visibility for Fundamental Income’s flagship strategy,” said Tim Symington, Executive VP, National Sales and Managing Partner at EveryIncome. “Our deep bench of experienced product professionals, intimate knowledge of Net Lease and innovative technology will shine a light on NETL as a premier income product.”
Exchange Traded Concepts and Fundamental Income launched the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSE: NETL) on the NYSE Arca on March 22, 2019. NETL is the first ETF uniquely focused on public Net Lease Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which represent one of the fastest-growing sectors within the REIT space. Net Lease REITs provide sustainable cash flows and identifiable growth by leasing their properties through long-term contractual leases on a net lease basis. These leases have terms that are generally 10 years or longer, predetermined rental rate increases, and minimal landlord responsibilities as tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.
For more information on Fundamental Income, please visit www.fundamentalincome.com.
About Fundamental Income
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Fundamental Income was created to identify and create investment strategies rooted in solid, understandable fundamentals focused on generating sustainable income with predictable growth. The Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate Index (NETLXT), calculated by Nasdaq, was constructed on December 21, 2018 to define and track the publicly traded Net Lease REIT sector. The firm’s principals are proven leaders and innovators within the Net Lease REIT community and have extensive experience in Net Lease Real Estate, capital markets and credit opportunities with over $13 billion of transaction experience.
About EveryIncome and Ei Capital Distributors
EveryIncome is an online financial education platform and income solution company where users learn how to improve their income, partner with financial experts, gain insights, and access institutional-quality income products and services. The EveryIncome consumer site, everyincome.com, launched in October 2019.
Ei Capital Distributors, a registered broker-dealer, member of FINRA (www.finra.org) and SIPC (www.sipc.org), is a subsidiary of EveryIncome. It offers investment products in its Income Marketplace as well as listing and product management services to asset managers seeking to expand their reach and/or offer new products across the United States.
Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.netleaseetf.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible.
Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC is the Advisor to the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF. The NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. EveryIncome and Ei Captial Distributors, LLC are not affiliated with Quasar Distributors, LLC or Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC.
Contacts
Media:
Gregory FCA
Amy Lash, 610-228-2806