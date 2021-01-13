Fundamental Income Completes Over $215 million in Net Lease Real Estate Investments

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#automotive--Fundamental Income, a Phoenix-based net lease real estate platform backed by a fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), acquired over $215 million of real estate assets in the last four months of 2020. The properties are net leased to tenants operating across a variety of different industries and located in 16 states. The sale leaseback transactions were comprised of both individual properties and multi-unit portfolios.
“We are excited about the successful start to our company and the foundation of excellence our team laid this year,” said Chris Burbach, CEO of Fundamental Income. “Our ability to deploy capital and establish strong business partnerships during this unique environment is a testament to the quality of people we have brought together and the platform we have built with a best-in-class partner in Brookfield.”
Led by seven investment partners with a combined 50 years and $15 billion of net lease, capital markets and real estate experience, Fundamental Income invests in single-tenant properties net leased to operating companies across the United States. The firm launched in April 2020 with an initial equity commitment of $500 million from a fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), a global asset manager with approximately $575 billion in assets under management.
Fundamental Income reviewed over 170 transactions and $4.6 billion in acquisition opportunities from its launch to the end of the year. The firm targets sale leaseback transactions between $5 - $500 million across all 50 states with companies operating in industries such as: Retail, Entertainment, Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Distribution, Healthcare, and Automotive.
“The investments we made in the final months of 2020 demonstrate the transactional expertise and certainty of execution that our firm provides businesses and business owners across the country,” said Alexi Panagiotakopoulos, CIO of Fundamental Income. “We take pride in understanding our clients’ businesses and creating long-term partnerships to support their continued success and growth.”
Led by seven investment partners with over 50 years and $15B of cumulative transaction history, Fundamental Income is a net lease platform focused on investing in single-tenant commercial properties, net leased to businesses operating in a wide variety of industries that directly or indirectly serve the US consumer. Fundamental Income provides real estate capital solutions and sale-leasebacks to businesses and business owners with established and growing operations across the United States.
Separately, Fundamental Income is also the Founder, Sponsor, and Index Provider to the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSE arca: NETL), which seeks to track the performance of the Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate Index (NETLXT) calculated by NASDAQ. For more information, please visit www.fundamentalincome.com.
Contacts
Fundamental Income Media Contact:
Lyceus Group
Tucker Slosburg
206.652.3206