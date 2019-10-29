Taylor R. Brown and Hayleigh S. Crawford Join as Vice Presidents
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fundamental Income, the Phoenix-based firm behind the Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate Index (NNNLSCTR), which powers the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSE: NETL), is pleased to announce the appointment of two new executives to support its growing operations.
Taylor R. Brown joins Fundamental Income as Vice President. In this role, Brown will be responsible for identifying, developing and managing strategy distribution and investor relationships. In his previous position, Brown served as Vice President at CIM Group, a multibillion-dollar asset manager, where he specialized in wholesaling various public and private real estate funds.
“Taylor’s experience in the REIT industry and strong market connections in the investment advisory community will be instrumental in further advancing NETL’s reach among key stakeholders,” said Chris Burbach, Co-Founder and Partner of Fundamental Income. “We are excited to bring his leadership to our sales team and strengthen NETL’s presence in the marketplace.”
Hayleigh S. Crawford joins Fundamental Income from Osborn Maledon, P.A., one of Arizona’s leading law firms. Ms. Crawford will oversee operations, strategic initiatives and partnerships, as well as the implementation of the firm’s corporate strategy. A licensed attorney, Crawford has significant experience with complex civil and appellate litigation, as well as regulatory matters. Prior to her legal career, Crawford also worked as a registered financial advisor at Merrill Lynch.
“We are deeply committed to building our business on the foundation of the best talent, infrastructure and operations,” said Alexi Panagiotakopoulos, Co-Founder and Partner of Fundamental Income. “We are confident that Hayleigh’s tenacity and sharp attention to detail will push our firm’s growth trajectory to the next level.”
Fundamental Income launched the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSE: NETL) in conjunction with Exchange Traded Concepts in March 2019. It is the only ETF uniquely focused on Net Lease Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which represent one of the fastest- growing sectors within the REIT space.
About Fundamental Income
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Fundamental Income was created to identify and create investment strategies rooted in solid, understandable fundamentals that are expected to generate sustainable income with predictable growth. The Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate Index (NNNLSCTR), which is calculated by Nasdaq, is an inaugural strategy created by Fundamental income to create a more reliable and consistent performance compared to other REIT ETFs.
Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.netleaseetf.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible.
Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate Index is a rules-based index that tracks the performance of the U.S. listed net lease real estate sector. The Index identifies real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), screens each real estate company for property type and tenant, and assigns only those companies identified as net lease to the index. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.
