CHICAGO & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusion Risk Management, Inc. (“Fusion”), a leading provider of business continuity and risk management software and services, announces today at the Disaster Recovery Journal Conference the expansion of its flagship platform, Fusion Framework® System™, to include an advanced set of risk management capabilities for comprehensive management of risk and business continuity. With this release, Fusion Framework enables greater operational resilience by supporting the full risk and continuity spectrum that today’s businesses need. The platform eliminates the need for separate modules across the many areas of risk and continuity management, making it easy to expand into new areas when ready, operating as a completely integrated program on a common information foundation. It expands Fusion’s agile platform to engage the wider organization in a culture of risk management, while being easily adapted and extended as needs change.
With these latest enhancements, Fusion Framework will allow companies to spend less time managing ineffective spreadsheets or complicated systems. Instead, organizations can spend more time focusing on strategic decisions and enhancing performance. The newest innovations include features that can adapt to any organization’s structure and risk management framework, providing the tools to understand performance at any level and assure alignment to strategic objectives.
Building tailored programs, faster
Fusion’s expanded risk management capabilities within the Fusion Framework System enable users to build a tailored risk management program faster. By leveraging new out-of-the-box capabilities included in Fusion Framework, organizations can more efficiently aggregate risk assessment information for accurate risk reporting at all levels of the organization. With one consistent approach to managing, assessing and mitigating risk, Fusion Framework enables an integrated view into managing enterprise risk, operational risk, IT risk and third-party risk.
“The risk landscape is changing, and at Fusion we are responding to these changes to ensure we are delivering solutions that solve real challenges based on actual client experiences,” said Steve Richardson, Chief Product Officer at Fusion Risk Management. “By creating one product that covers the entire risk and continuity spectrum, clients can begin their journey with risk management, business continuity management, or both and easily adapt as they see fit. In fact, clients are already leveraging Fusion for risk and taking advantage of this revolutionary product delivery model to simplify how they manage, integrate and monitor their disparate risk programs across the business. Organizations can evolve at their own pace, identifying and flexing their needs in their approach to operational resilience.”
“As a global client, we’re excited that Fusion Risk Management continues to make the necessary moves to ensure it can continue to extend and explore the boundaries of what is possible with its total solution.” Rob van den Eijnden MBCI CISA CRISC, Global Head of Business Continuity & Resilience at Royal Philips.
Fusion’s Community Connector has also been expanded to engage the broader organization in the culture of risk management. It provides flexible tools and an easily tailored web portal and mobile user experience to engage communities of users outside core risk and continuity teams. Programs based on Fusion Framework can involve the entire organization through targeted experiences that raise the risk IQ of the collective group and improve the quantity and quality of the data in the information foundation.
“Fusion has made remarkable strides over the past several years and its thorough understanding of the complex risk ecosystem makes it well positioned to lead the digital transformation of the risk management industry,” said Michael Rasmussen, from analyst firm GRC2020. “The convergence of operational risk and business continuity will be a critical focus for any company moving forward, and this is where Fusion shines.”
Fusion Risk Management will showcase their expanded risk management capabilities at the Disaster Recover Journal Conference, in Phoenix, Arizona, booth 511, Sept. 29 – Oct. 2, 2019.
About Fusion
Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, integrated risk management, IT disaster recovery and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empower them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater organizational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses.
