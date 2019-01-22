- Adds five new U.S. markets for a total of 33 markets -
Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the world's
pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has
expanded distribution agreements with acclaimed French wine maker Gérard
Bertrand to five additional markets in the U.S. The new markets are
Arizona, California, Hawaii, Utah, and Wyoming. With this expansion,
Southern Glazer’s will now distribute Gérard Bertrand’s portfolio of
wines in 33 U.S. markets, making Gérard Bertrand a strategic national
partner. The agreement was effective January 1, 2019.
“Gérard Bertrand has been a valued supplier for nearly a decade,” said
Mel Dick, Senior Vice President, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and
President of the Company’s Wine Division. “This expansion further
strengthens the relationship between our two family-owned companies, and
we look forward to building on this great foundation to help them
continue to grow and capture additional opportunities across all retail
channels.”
“We are excited about the opportunity to share Gérard Bertrand’s fine
wines from the South of France with consumers on the west coast of the
U.S.,” added Steve Slater, Executive Vice President, General Manager,
Wine Division, Southern Glazer’s. “This national alignment enables us to
more effectively and efficiently drive growth for Gérard Bertrand’s
world-class wine portfolio.”
“I consider this alignment with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits a
strategic move for our company in order to reinforce our footprint in
the U.S. markets,” said Gérard Bertrand. “Along with Mel Dick, Steve
Slater and the entire Southern Glazer’s family, we share the same vision
and ambition for the future. We are all excited about the opportunities
to develop the diversity of our portfolio.”
The expansion gives Gérard Bertrand access to Southern Glazer’s
unmatched National Accounts reach and coverage. The National Accounts
team is a one-stop-shop for on- and off-premise customers looking to
execute programs across a national footprint. With coverage of 90
percent of its customers’ operating units, Southern Glazer’s can
implement programs and easily track performance across the Company’s
network. The National Accounts team is also supported by a dedicated
Customer Strategy Team that can provide customers with the largest data
set in the industry and focus on shopper marketing trends, retailer
insights, and trade business intelligence.
About Gérard Bertrand
Gérard Bertrand began his life in the vineyard with his father in
Château de Villemajou, the Bertrand family estate, with his first
harvest at the age of ten. As a winegrower and owner of flagship
estates, he has since acquired a unique expertise of his native
Languedoc wine region of southern France. Gérard Bertrand is committed
to producing high quality wines and is a passionate advocate for
environmental conservation. He is among the leaders in biodynamic wine
production. His wine portfolio includes biodynamics wines, rosé as Cote
des Roses, sparkling wines from Limoux, white Sauvignon and Chardonnay
and red blends from the most prestigious terroirs of the region. Gerard
Bertrand wines are distributed in 163 countries.
For more information, visit www.gerard-bertrand.com.
About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor
of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned
company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District
of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000
team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult
consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.
For more information visit www.southernglazers.com.
