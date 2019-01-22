- Adds five new U.S. markets for a total of 33 markets -

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GerardBertrand?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#GerardBertrandlt;/agt;--Southern

Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the world's

pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has

expanded distribution agreements with acclaimed French wine maker Gérard

Bertrand to five additional markets in the U.S. The new markets are

Arizona, California, Hawaii, Utah, and Wyoming. With this expansion,

Southern Glazer’s will now distribute Gérard Bertrand’s portfolio of

wines in 33 U.S. markets, making Gérard Bertrand a strategic national

partner. The agreement was effective January 1, 2019.

“Gérard Bertrand has been a valued supplier for nearly a decade,” said

Mel Dick, Senior Vice President, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and

President of the Company’s Wine Division. “This expansion further

strengthens the relationship between our two family-owned companies, and

we look forward to building on this great foundation to help them

continue to grow and capture additional opportunities across all retail

channels.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to share Gérard Bertrand’s fine

wines from the South of France with consumers on the west coast of the

U.S.,” added Steve Slater, Executive Vice President, General Manager,

Wine Division, Southern Glazer’s. “This national alignment enables us to

more effectively and efficiently drive growth for Gérard Bertrand’s

world-class wine portfolio.”

“I consider this alignment with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits a

strategic move for our company in order to reinforce our footprint in

the U.S. markets,” said Gérard Bertrand. “Along with Mel Dick, Steve

Slater and the entire Southern Glazer’s family, we share the same vision

and ambition for the future. We are all excited about the opportunities

to develop the diversity of our portfolio.”

The expansion gives Gérard Bertrand access to Southern Glazer’s

unmatched National Accounts reach and coverage. The National Accounts

team is a one-stop-shop for on- and off-premise customers looking to

execute programs across a national footprint. With coverage of 90

percent of its customers’ operating units, Southern Glazer’s can

implement programs and easily track performance across the Company’s

network. The National Accounts team is also supported by a dedicated

Customer Strategy Team that can provide customers with the largest data

set in the industry and focus on shopper marketing trends, retailer

insights, and trade business intelligence.

About Gérard Bertrand

Gérard Bertrand began his life in the vineyard with his father in

Château de Villemajou, the Bertrand family estate, with his first

harvest at the age of ten. As a winegrower and owner of flagship

estates, he has since acquired a unique expertise of his native

Languedoc wine region of southern France. Gérard Bertrand is committed

to producing high quality wines and is a passionate advocate for

environmental conservation. He is among the leaders in biodynamic wine

production. His wine portfolio includes biodynamics wines, rosé as Cote

des Roses, sparkling wines from Limoux, white Sauvignon and Chardonnay

and red blends from the most prestigious terroirs of the region. Gerard

Bertrand wines are distributed in 163 countries.

For more information, visit www.gerard-bertrand.com.

Follow us on Twitter,

on Instagram

@gerardbertrandwines and on Facebook

@gerardbertrandwines.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor

of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned

company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District

of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000

team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult

consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.

For more information visit www.southernglazers.com.

Follow us on Twitter

and Instagram

@sgwinespirits and on Facebook

at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

Contacts

Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC

Cindy Haas

Senior

Director, Public Relations

Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1166

Mobile:

(786) 498-7640

Email: cynthia.haas@sgws.com

or

Jennifer

Hanlon

Senior Communications Specialist

Office: (305)

625-4171, ext. 1534

Mobile: 305-898-9982

Email: jennifer.hanlon@sgws.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles