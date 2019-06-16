LE BOURGET, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) and L3 Technologies,

Inc. (NYSE:LLL) today announced the development and successful flight

test of a full-band Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) ISR capability for use

on a Predator B® Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS).

L3’s SIGINT solutions were integrated into a wing-mounted GA-ASI pod and

flight tested on the GA-ASI Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) MQ-9

Predator B RPAS. This game-changing capability provides significant

mission expansion for MQ-9 operations against modern threats in new

operating domains.

Jointly funded by GA-ASI and L3, this new podded solution was developed

in eight months and successfully flight tested in May 2019 on a GA-ASI

MQ-9 operating from GA test facilities in Yuma, Arizona.

“The successful collaboration between L3 and GA-ASI provides a new

dimension for ISR employment of MQ-9 aircraft and provides expanded

options for warfighters in the ISR domain,” said Jeff Miller, L3’s

Senior Vice President and President of its ISR Systems business segment.

“L3 is excited to provide its family-of-systems (FOS) SIGINT payload

into the unmanned air vehicle arena in cooperation with GA-ASI and looks

forward to providing increased capabilities for GA-ASI’s current and

future MQ-9 weapon systems customers.”

“We are excited to work with L3 Technologies to develop this capability

for the MQ-9. Generating Electronic Order of Battle (EOB) is a key

capability of strategic importance to the U.S. and its allies,” said

Linden Blue, CEO of GA-ASI. “Integrating L3’s world-class SIGINT system

further enhances the MQ-9’s utility in the ISR arena.”

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

(GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is the leading designer and

manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA)

systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems,

including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx®

Multi-mode Radar. With more than five million flight hours, GA-ASI

provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor

and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables

situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a

variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis

software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops

meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

About L3 Technologies

With headquarters in New York City and

approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense

technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation

security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space.

The company reported 2018 sales of $10.2 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com.

L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company

information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is

routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform

Act of 1995

Except for historical information contained herein,

the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking

statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon

or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as

“expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,”

“will,” “could” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially

from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed

in the company’s Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking

Statements included in the company’s recent filings, including Forms

10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The

forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the

company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking

statements.

Contacts

L3 Technologies

Corporate Communications

212-697-1111

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles