GACW Incorporated Announces Appointment of Britt Johnson as Director

GACW Incorporated ("Global"), an engineering company driven to transform the mining tire industry with advanced mechanical wheel solutions addressing unmet needs, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Independent Director, Mr. Britt Johnson, effective immediately. Mr. Johnson is a recently retired executive who comes with more than 40 years of experience across the mining tire maintenance chain.

Dr. Zoltan Kemeny, Chair of Global’s Board of Directors, commented, "I am extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Johnson to our Board. He brings a wealth of experience as a business leader with over 17 years working in the mining industry and 16 years servicing it with business he and his partner created, enriching the character and depth of discussion at the Board. His experience at D&D Tire and extensive knowledge of the Off-the-Road mining landscape is directly relevant to Global, which anticipates several near-term commercialization catalysts relating to its flagship patented technology, the Air Suspension Wheel."