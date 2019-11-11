SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTC Pink: FCRE; TASE: FCRE “Gadsden”) announced that, effective today, November 12, 2019, it will begin trading under its new ticker symbol “GADS”. The new symbol is another step toward becoming a publicly traded REIT and will better align Gadsden with a ticker symbol that reflects its public identity.
“We believe this is a significant step in our Company’s transformation securing a distinctive place for us within the real estate market,” stated John Hartman, Chief Executive Officer of Gadsden Properties, Inc. “We hope this step is a precursor to an eventual up-listing to a major Exchange, which will allow us to better engage with our existing and new shareholders.” Mr. Hartman concluded, “This new identity will support our future growth as an established REIT through value-added acquisitions of retail and mixed-use real estate assets located in non-gateway markets.”
About Gadsden
Gadsden Properties, Inc. (formerly FC Global Realty Incorporated) is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers – typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.
