Gallant Capital Partners Completes Strategic Growth Investment in Valor Global

Simer S. Mayo, who will continue as Chief Executive Officer of Valor, said: “Gallant is the ideal partner for Valor as we enter into the next phase of our growth. As a family-owned and operated business since 2004, it was important for us to find a partner who shared our core values and our deep commitment to customer service and employee development. Gallant’s operational capabilities and expertise in strategic acquisitions make them the perfect partner as we elevate Valor to the next level. We could not be more excited about this partnership and what it will mean for our customers, employees and community.”

Jon Gimbel, Partner at Gallant, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Valor team and help them continue to build a world class business processing and customer care solutions business. We look forward to supporting Valor with our operational resources and flexible capital base to drive long-term growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Gallant Capital Partners