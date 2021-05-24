Gallant Capital Partners Completes Strategic Growth Investment in Valor Global

LOS ANGELES & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gallant Capital Partners (“Gallant”), a Los Angeles based investment firm, announced the completion of a strategic growth investment in Valor Global (“Valor”), a leading global provider of outsourced business processing and customer care solutions.
Valor provides outsourced business processing and customer care solutions to verticals including technology, healthcare, government and e-Commerce, often acting as the primary point of contact with consumers. Valor’s dedication to employee satisfaction, leadership development and retention underpins industry-leading Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Score (NPS) scores, and Valor regularly receives top rankings from its customers. Gallant is partnering with the entire Valor team to help pursue opportunities for organic and inorganic growth while maintaining the industry-leading service levels its customers expect.
Simer S. Mayo, who will continue as Chief Executive Officer of Valor, said: “Gallant is the ideal partner for Valor as we enter into the next phase of our growth. As a family-owned and operated business since 2004, it was important for us to find a partner who shared our core values and our deep commitment to customer service and employee development. Gallant’s operational capabilities and expertise in strategic acquisitions make them the perfect partner as we elevate Valor to the next level. We could not be more excited about this partnership and what it will mean for our customers, employees and community.”
Jon Gimbel, Partner at Gallant, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Valor team and help them continue to build a world class business processing and customer care solutions business. We look forward to supporting Valor with our operational resources and flexible capital base to drive long-term growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
About Gallant Capital Partners
Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in technology, industrial and business services companies. Gallant executes on an operationally focused investment strategy with a focus on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with owners, founders, family-owned companies and management teams to maximize value and long-term, sustainable growth for portfolio companies. Gallant Capital Partners was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information please visit: www.gallantcapital.com.
About Valor Global
Founded in 2004, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and with call center locations in Arizona, Idaho, the Philippines and Costa Rica, Valor is a leading global provider of outsourced business processing and customer care solutions. Valor provides a broad range of services, with the capability to provide all tiers of support from Level 0 to 4, ensuring outstanding customer satisfaction and first call resolution. Valor’s cultural focus on employee satisfaction, retention and development through “The Valor Way™” is key to its ability to deliver outstanding customer service and industry-leading CSAT and NPS scores. For more information please visit: www.valorglobal.com.
