Cyber Monday is one of the best times to get a deal on a gaming headset. The leading brands including HyperX, Razer, and Corsair are expected to continue their sales from Black Friday. Deal Answers lists the best deals below:
Razer Black Friday Headsets
Save up to $51 on the Razer Thresher for Xbox One
Save up to $30 on the Razer Nari Essential Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming
Save up to $30 on the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset 2019
Save up to $45 on the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition
HyperX Black Friday Headsets
Save up to $20 on the HyperX Cloud Stinger
Save up to $20 on the HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset
Corsair Black Friday Headsets
Save up to $30 on the Corsair Void Elite Surround Premium Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound
Save up to $20 on the Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
Save up to $20 on the Corsair Gaming Void RGB Elite Wireless
Other Gaming Headsets
Save up to $50 on the SteelSeries Arctis 7
Save up to $20 on the Logitech G332 Stereo Gaming Headset
Save up to $5 on the Jeecoo Stereo Gaming Headset
Save up to $15 on the Turtle Beach Recon 70
Save up to $30 on the Sony Fortnite Neo Versa Gold Wireless Stereo Headset
Compatibility is important to consider with gaming headsets. Some headsets can work with PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC devices. Many headsets support multiple gaming consoles. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.
Microphone quality is important with gaming headsets. This is because being understood is important in multi-player action games like Minecraft, Fortnite, and more. The best way to get an idea of headset mic quality is to read online reviews and to listen to sample audio on YouTube.
Premium gaming headsets support surround sound. This gives gamers an advantage by letting them know which direction sound comes from in games. Surround sound headsets are more expensive.
Headsets can either be wireless or wired. The advantage of a wireless headset is that it gives the user maximum freedom to move around. The downside is that the battery could die mid-game, but many headsets have a backup wire that can be connected to continue playing.
Some brands design the microphones on their gaming headsets to automatically mute when they are pushed up and out of the way. This is convenient and it makes it easy to know when you are being heard. People often look at the weight of a headset to understand how comfortable it may be. Heavy headsets will reduce comfort, especially during long games.
Gaming headsets will vary in availability and pricing for Cyber Monday. It’s a good idea to search around for the best offer. Overall, Cyber Monday is a great time to get a new gaming headset with discounts from Razer, Corsair, HyperX, and more being available.
