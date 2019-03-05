STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT)
What
Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference
When
May 13-16, 2019
Where
JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Phoenix, AZ
Details
The lines between the physical and digital worlds
are becoming increasingly blurred. Traditional markets are being
redefined, customer expectations are constantly evolving, and the very
way daily tasks are conducted are being rapidly transformed. Supply
chains must now focus on effectively converging their foundational
capabilities, with new and emerging digital strategies in order to not
only compete, but also prosper and grow in this bold new era. At Gartner
Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019, attendees will learn how to
build a more responsive, agile and customer-centric supply chain to
position their organizations for success today and build for the long
term.
Audience and Topics
The conference is expected to draw more
than 2,000 professionals and feature more than 40 Gartner analysts and
80 research-driven sessions. The audience will consist of chief supply
chain officers (CSCOs), heads of supply chain, supply chain planning
executives, logistics, warehousing and transportation executives, and
customer fulfillment and customer service executives.
The conference agenda features 8 comprehensive tracks taking a deep dive
into a broad range of topics focused on the most pressing issues for
supply chain leaders today:
Supply Chain Strategy
Supply Chain Leadership
Supply Chain Innovation
Supply Chain Planning
Sourcing & Procurement
Manufacturing
Logistics
Customer Fulfillment and Collaboration
Keynote Speakers
Gartner Opening Keynote: Keynote: A New Era — Converging Physical
and Digital Supply Chains; Gartner analysts Amber Salley and James
Lisica
Guest Keynote: The Day After Tomorrow; Peter Hinssen, author,
entrepreneur and expert on disruptive innovation
Guest Keynote: Grit to Great: How perseverance, Passion, and Pluck
Take You from Ordinary to Extraordinary; Linda Kaplan Thaler, Business
Leader, Author, Communications Expert
Venue and Travel Details
Visit the conference website
for complete venue and travel details.
The Solution Showcase
The Solution Showcase will bring
together leading technology and service providers highlighting advances
in technology through live demonstrations, face-to-face meetings, and
dynamic presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on
the Exhibitor
Directory.
Registration
Full-time journalists from editorial
publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact christy.pettey@gartner.com
for details and to register.
Social Media
Join the discussion on social media using #GartnerSCC.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), is the world’s leading research and advisory
company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with
indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their
mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations
of tomorrow.
Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and
data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the
issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and objective resource
for more than 15,000 organizations in more than 100 countries — across
all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.
To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of
business, visit gartner.com.
Contacts
Katie Costello
Gartner
571-444-1091