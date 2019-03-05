STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT)

What

Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference

When

May 13-16, 2019

Where

JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Phoenix, AZ

Details

The lines between the physical and digital worlds

are becoming increasingly blurred. Traditional markets are being

redefined, customer expectations are constantly evolving, and the very

way daily tasks are conducted are being rapidly transformed. Supply

chains must now focus on effectively converging their foundational

capabilities, with new and emerging digital strategies in order to not

only compete, but also prosper and grow in this bold new era. At Gartner

Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019, attendees will learn how to

build a more responsive, agile and customer-centric supply chain to

position their organizations for success today and build for the long

term.

Audience and Topics

The conference is expected to draw more

than 2,000 professionals and feature more than 40 Gartner analysts and

80 research-driven sessions. The audience will consist of chief supply

chain officers (CSCOs), heads of supply chain, supply chain planning

executives, logistics, warehousing and transportation executives, and

customer fulfillment and customer service executives.

The conference agenda features 8 comprehensive tracks taking a deep dive

into a broad range of topics focused on the most pressing issues for

supply chain leaders today:



  • Supply Chain Strategy


  • Supply Chain Leadership


  • Supply Chain Innovation


  • Supply Chain Planning


  • Sourcing & Procurement


  • Manufacturing


  • Logistics


  • Customer Fulfillment and Collaboration

Keynote Speakers



  • Gartner Opening Keynote: Keynote: A New Era — Converging Physical
    and Digital Supply Chains; Gartner analysts Amber Salley and James
    Lisica


  • Guest Keynote: The Day After Tomorrow; Peter Hinssen, author,
    entrepreneur and expert on disruptive innovation


  • Guest Keynote: Grit to Great: How perseverance, Passion, and Pluck
    Take You from Ordinary to Extraordinary; Linda Kaplan Thaler, Business
    Leader, Author, Communications Expert

Venue and Travel Details

Visit the conference website

for complete venue and travel details.

The Solution Showcase

The Solution Showcase will bring

together leading technology and service providers highlighting advances

in technology through live demonstrations, face-to-face meetings, and

dynamic presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on

the Exhibitor

Directory.

Registration

Full-time journalists from editorial

publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact christy.pettey@gartner.com

for details and to register.

Social Media

Join the discussion on social media using #GartnerSCC.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), is the world’s leading research and advisory

company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with

indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their

mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations

of tomorrow.

Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and

data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the

issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and objective resource

for more than 15,000 organizations in more than 100 countries — across

all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of

business, visit gartner.com.

Contacts

Katie Costello

Gartner

571-444-1091

Katie.Costello@Gartner.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles