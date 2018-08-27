Leading Indonesian snack food and beverage manufacturer to deploy JDA
Enterprise Supply Planning to create an agile, responsive supply chain
JAKARTA, Indonesia, & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#inventoryoptimization--JDA
Software, Inc., today announced that GarudaFood,
a leading Indonesia snack food and beverage manufacturer has extended
its JDA footprint to take its supply chain processes to the next level,
with JDA®
Enterprise Supply Planning. Combining its current JDA® Demand and
JDA® Fulfillment with JDA Enterprise Supply Planning will give
GarudaFood the ability to dynamically optimize its inventory plans in
real-time and re-plan around supply chain disruptions as conditions
change. PT Kualitas Tekhnologi Asia will provide local implementation
support for this deployment.
GarudaFood is part of the Tudung Group and was founded in 1990. In 1987,
it started selling its peanut products, and in 2010, GarudaFood expanded
its operations outside Indonesia. Today, GarudaFood products are also
exported to more than 20 countries around the world.
GarudaFood recognized the importance of its supply chain to their
business and growth strategy, and working with Deloitte, conducted a
study of their existing system and recommended improvements, ahead of
their plans to go public. After the analysis was complete, GarudaFood
selected JDA over a large enterprise service provider because JDA had
the requisite food and beverage industry expertise combined with the
most powerful, end-to-end digital supply chain planning solution.
Teaming with JDA will give GarudaFood a stronger integrated production
planning system and bring their previously manual processes to the
digital age.
“We are poised to grow our business substantially and in order to fuel
that growth and maintain profitability, it is imperative that we deploy
a world-class supply planning solution. JDA will help us execute
operationally while driving higher levels of customer satisfaction,”
said Fransiskus Johny, Managing Director of Indonesia Operations,
GarudaFood. “We chose JDA not only because of its solutions and industry
expertise, but because we knew we’d cut down our time-to-value with
deploying this project faster. This project will unite critical
inventory and demand information for a 360-degree view into supply
plans, an important piece we were missing previously.”
GarudaFood has been using JDA Demand and JDA Fulfillment for seven years
and needed a more holistic view into production plans than its
previously manual processes. With unconstrained plans, they faced a
mismatch in production and replenishment plans leading to out-of-stock
situations and excess inventory.
JDA Enterprise Supply Planning will help GarudaFood build one globally
synchronized plan that senses and responds profitably and quickly to
supply and demand volatility, driving increased customer satisfaction
and supporting higher profit. With its ability to optimize constraints,
margins and costs across production, distribution, inventory and
procurement, JDA Enterprise Supply Planning will help to improve
GarudaFood’s service levels and delivered costs as well as asset
utilization.
“GarudaFood has gone from a local supply chain to a global supply chain,
with its expansion outside of Indonesia and with that expansion, needed
a global supply chain planning solution to provide the level of
sophistication and planning velocity required,” said Amit Bagga,
president, APAC, JDA. “We are pleased to support GarudaFood in its JDA
expansion, enabling them to have a highly responsive and agile supply
chain capable of sensing to demand signals and disruptions, and
ultimately delivering a superior customer experience.”
