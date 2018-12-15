Why Some States Won’t Let You Pump Your Own Gas

Gas prices fell again this week across Arizona and the nation, but that trend could change if crude-oil supplies keep shrinking, AAA says.

Arizona’s statewide average gas price fell about 4 cents in a week to $2.73 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average dropped a nickel to $2.39.

Tucson kept the state’s lowest average gas price at $2.45 per gallon, down 5 cents, while Prescott had the highest average at $2.92.

Crude-oil inventories fell this week for the second week in a row, after 10 straight weeks of increases that pushed down prices. If supplies continue to fall, motorists could see gas prices rise in the first quarter of 2019, AAA said.

