Gas prices kept sliding this week across Arizona and the nation this week amid worries over a supply glut that has pushed down crude-oil prices for six weeks in a row.
Arizona’s average gas price fell about 2 cents in a week to $2.88 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the nationwide average shed about 7 cents to $2.65 per gallon, according to AAA.
Tucson kept the states lowest metro average at $2.63 per gallon, down about 3 cents in a week, while Prescott had the priciest gas among the surveyed metro areas at $3.03.