Gas prices mixed for week on slack demand

Gas prices were nearly flat this week across Arizona and the nation as demand weakened, but Tucson saw its state-lowest average bump up about 2 cents, according to AAA.
The statewide average gas price was up fractionally for the week at $2.22 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the nationwide average shed a half-cent to $2.16.
Despite a weekly increase, Tucson kept the state's lowest average gas price and only average below $2 at $1.98 per gallon on Friday, while Flagstaff had the state's priciest gas at an average $2.36.
