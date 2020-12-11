 Skip to main content
Gas prices mixed for week on slack demand

Gas prices were nearly flat this week across Arizona and the nation as demand weakened, but Tucson saw its state-lowest average bump up about 2 cents, according to AAA.

The statewide average gas price was up fractionally for the week at $2.22 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the nationwide average shed a half-cent to $2.16.

Despite a weekly increase, Tucson kept the state's lowest average gas price and only average below $2 at $1.98 per gallon on Friday, while Flagstaff had the state's priciest gas at an average $2.36.

