Gas prices continued to rise sharply this week across Arizona — with Tucson's average price jumping another quarter per gallon — while increases slowed nationwide as high crude-oil prices moderated, AAA says.

Arizona's average gas price jumped 15 cents in a week to $4.69 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average rose 2 cents to $3.68 per gallon.

Tucson's average gas price surged 25 cents to $4.71 per gallon. Scottsdale had the state's priciest gas at an average $5.08 per gallon, while the Sierra Vista-Douglas area had the cheapest at an average $3.96 per gallon.

The more rapid rise in gas prices in Arizona are due to a combination of factors including supply-chain issues, refinery outages and a switch to a summer blend, GasBuddy says.

The statewide average gas price is nearly 60 cents higher than a month ago, while Tucson's average gas price is up about 90 cents in a month.

Arizona's average gas price rose fastest this week among the states, and it is now the third most expensive state to buy gas after California.