Gas prices continued to rise sharply this week across Arizona — with Tucson's average price jumping another quarter per gallon — while increases slowed nationwide as high crude-oil prices moderated, AAA says.
Arizona's average gas price jumped 15 cents in a week to $4.69 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average rose 2 cents to $3.68 per gallon.
Tucson's average gas price surged 25 cents to $4.71 per gallon. Scottsdale had the state's priciest gas at an average $5.08 per gallon, while the Sierra Vista-Douglas area had the cheapest at an average $3.96 per gallon.
The more rapid rise in gas prices in Arizona are due to a combination of factors including supply-chain issues, refinery outages and a switch to a summer blend, GasBuddy says.
People are also reading…
The statewide average gas price is nearly 60 cents higher than a month ago, while Tucson's average gas price is up about 90 cents in a month.
Arizona's average gas price rose fastest this week among the states, and it is now the third most expensive state to buy gas after California.
AAA said the price surge is due to the high cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, which remains high but has backed down from the $80-per-barrel level.
Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 520-573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz