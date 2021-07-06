GEFCO to Digitally Transform Supply Chain with Blue Yonder

With 70+ years of expertise in managing complex supply chains, GEFCO offers integrated supply chain management for top automotive, industrial, electronics, aeronautics, pharmaceutical and healthcare, and consumer brands around the world. With 11,500 employees in 47 countries and partners in 79 countries around the world, GEFCO deploys its multimodal supply chain solutions with a goal of being partners, unlimited, regardless of the supply chain challenge. With this in mind, GEFCO was looking to replace its legacy, on-premise systems with SaaS supply chain execution solutions to provide agility and greater flexibility.

“To accompany our digital transformation, we needed transportation and warehouse management solutions that could help us meet the needs of our customers who face complex, global logistics challenges. By selecting Blue Yonder, not only will we be able to service our existing customers to address these challenges but we will also be able to accelerate and grow our business through existing and new verticals, thereby diversifying our offerings and reaching new markets,” said Sophie Baudoux, Executive Vice President of Information Systems at GEFCO.