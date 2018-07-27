WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GEICO
Board of Directors has elected four new officers: John Alutto, Jason
Andrukonis, Jared Lanza and Mindy Seibold.
Alutto has been named assistant vice president of underwriting for
GEICO’s Tucson, Arizona-based regional operations. He previously held
sales and service leadership positions at the company’s Virginia Beach,
Virginia, regional office. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business
from Virginia Wesleyan University.
Andrukonis has been named assistant vice president of underwriting for
GEICO’s Dallas, Texas-based regional operations. Andrukonis, who began
his GEICO career in 2013 as part of the company’s Emerging Leaders
Program for ambitious new college graduates, was previously the service
director at GEICO’s regional office in Buffalo, New York. He is a summa
cum laude graduate of West Virginia University, where he earned a
bachelor’s degree in business management.
Lanza will head the company’s Competitive Advantage Leadership Group
from GEICO’s corporate headquarters in Chevy Chase, Maryland. He had
served as GEICO’s director of corporate planning and control. Lanza, who
is a CPCU (Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter), has a bachelor’s
degree in finance from Stetson University.
Seibold has been named assistant vice president of underwriting for the
Virginia Beach regional office. She had been director of business
transformation and systems implementation since 2015. She holds a
bachelor’s degree in sociology from the State University of New York at
Buffalo.
