WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GEICO

Board of Directors has elected four new officers: John Alutto, Jason

Andrukonis, Jared Lanza and Mindy Seibold.

Alutto has been named assistant vice president of underwriting for

GEICO’s Tucson, Arizona-based regional operations. He previously held

sales and service leadership positions at the company’s Virginia Beach,

Virginia, regional office. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business

from Virginia Wesleyan University.

Andrukonis has been named assistant vice president of underwriting for

GEICO’s Dallas, Texas-based regional operations. Andrukonis, who began

his GEICO career in 2013 as part of the company’s Emerging Leaders

Program for ambitious new college graduates, was previously the service

director at GEICO’s regional office in Buffalo, New York. He is a summa

cum laude graduate of West Virginia University, where he earned a

bachelor’s degree in business management.

Lanza will head the company’s Competitive Advantage Leadership Group

from GEICO’s corporate headquarters in Chevy Chase, Maryland. He had

served as GEICO’s director of corporate planning and control. Lanza, who

is a CPCU (Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter), has a bachelor’s

degree in finance from Stetson University.

Seibold has been named assistant vice president of underwriting for the

Virginia Beach regional office. She had been director of business

transformation and systems implementation since 2015. She holds a

bachelor’s degree in sociology from the State University of New York at

Buffalo.

Contacts

GEICO Communications

gcorpcomm@geico.com

To

view GEICO's Blog: https://www.geico.com/more/

