WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GEICO has filed a second federal lawsuit in Arizona against another auto

glass repair shop suspected of submitting fraudulent glass repair bills.

GEICO seeks to recover damages under Civil RICO statutes, as well as for

unjust enrichment and fraud.

GEICO alleges that its customers’ signatures were forged on invoices

submitted to GEICO for repairs by Advantage Auto Glass that were never

performed. Specifically, GEICO was billed for repairs associated with

recalibration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems using falsified

documents. In many instances, such a system was not even available on

the specific make and model of the vehicle being repaired. In addition

to billing for services which were never provided, the suit alleges that

the defendants submitted fabricated documents from Arizona automobile

dealerships for reimbursement of glass parts that were never purchased.

GEICO’s zero tolerance policy for fraud

In filing the latest RICO lawsuit GEICO indicated it intends to file

future lawsuits to continue making every effort to protect its customers

and the public from fraudulent glass repair operators.

“GEICO will continue to pursue those who victimize our customers and

attempt to profit from fraudulent schemes,” said Shane Wheeler,

assistant vice president of claims in GEICO’s Tucson, Arizona, office.

“Insurance fraud costs all insurance consumers in Arizona by causing

premiums to increase, and we will continue to pursue them with a zero

tolerance.” Wheeler went on to say that GEICO has a long history of

seeking out individuals willing to commit fraud.

GEICO filed its case – Government Employees Insurance Company, et al.

v. Advantage Auto Glass, LLC, et. al. – in the U.S. District Court

for the District of Arizona. GEICO also seeks a declaration that any

pending claims are not owed. GEICO is represented by Barry Levy, Rivkin

Radler LLP and William Thorpe, Thorpe Shwer P.C.

GEICO

(Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto

insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28

million vehicles.

To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase

additional products, policyholders can log into their car

insurance policy, connect via GEICO

Mobile, phone or

by visiting a GEICO

local agent.

Homeowners,

renters,

condo,

flood,

identity

theft and life

coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are

secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial

auto and personal

umbrella coverages are also available.

Visit www.geico.com

for a quote or to learn more.

Contacts

GEICO Communications

gcorpcomm@geico.com

To

view GEICO's Blog: https://www.geico.com/more/

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles