WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GEICO has filed a second federal lawsuit in Arizona against another auto
glass repair shop suspected of submitting fraudulent glass repair bills.
GEICO seeks to recover damages under Civil RICO statutes, as well as for
unjust enrichment and fraud.
GEICO alleges that its customers’ signatures were forged on invoices
submitted to GEICO for repairs by Advantage Auto Glass that were never
performed. Specifically, GEICO was billed for repairs associated with
recalibration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems using falsified
documents. In many instances, such a system was not even available on
the specific make and model of the vehicle being repaired. In addition
to billing for services which were never provided, the suit alleges that
the defendants submitted fabricated documents from Arizona automobile
dealerships for reimbursement of glass parts that were never purchased.
GEICO’s zero tolerance policy for fraud
In filing the latest RICO lawsuit GEICO indicated it intends to file
future lawsuits to continue making every effort to protect its customers
and the public from fraudulent glass repair operators.
“GEICO will continue to pursue those who victimize our customers and
attempt to profit from fraudulent schemes,” said Shane Wheeler,
assistant vice president of claims in GEICO’s Tucson, Arizona, office.
“Insurance fraud costs all insurance consumers in Arizona by causing
premiums to increase, and we will continue to pursue them with a zero
tolerance.” Wheeler went on to say that GEICO has a long history of
seeking out individuals willing to commit fraud.
GEICO filed its case – Government Employees Insurance Company, et al.
v. Advantage Auto Glass, LLC, et. al. – in the U.S. District Court
for the District of Arizona. GEICO also seeks a declaration that any
pending claims are not owed. GEICO is represented by Barry Levy, Rivkin
Radler LLP and William Thorpe, Thorpe Shwer P.C.
(Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto
insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28
million vehicles.
To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase
additional products, policyholders can log into their car
insurance policy, connect via GEICO
Mobile, phone or
by visiting a GEICO
local agent.
theft and life
coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are
secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial
auto and personal
umbrella coverages are also available.
Visit www.geico.com
for a quote or to learn more.
Contacts
GEICO Communications
To
view GEICO's Blog: https://www.geico.com/more/