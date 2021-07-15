 Skip to main content
Geico hiring 250 for Tucson office
Geico is hiring 250 employees for its Tucson office.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Geico is hiring 250 full-time employees in Tucson to work in claims, customer service and sales, among other positions. 

The company is also seeking Spanish-speakers to fill positions. 

Geico recently increased salaries for sales and service positions, which previously ranged from $15.59 to $16.09 per hour, to $17 an hour.

Spanish-speaking positions start at $18.70 per hour.

Geico's Tucson office employs 1,594 associates. 

"Geico and Tucson alike are growing and thriving," said Regional Vice President Michelle Trindade. "We're excited to be a promote-from-within company that is consistently opening opportunities for new associates, training them up, and watching their careers advance."

For more information or to apply, visit geico.jobs/tucson.

