Evidence of Geico’s new regional office can be seen on Tucson’s south side.
Walls are being erected for the 200,000-square foot office building at The Bridges, near 36th Street and Kino Parkway.
The Bourn Companies is building the structure on 20 acres.
Geico, which has been in Tucson since 2003, is the first corporate employer in The Bridges development. The company is planning to consolidate its 2,000 employees in the new office and add about 700 positions in the next few years.
Positions will be a mix of entry-level and management positions, but specifics were not available as the facility won’t be complete until mid 2019, at the earliest, officials said.
Geico’s Tucson office opened in 2003 and is currently in a three-building cluster at 930, 940 and 950 N. Finance Center Drive, near Speedway and Kolb Road.
The Bridges is comprised of the retail center, Tucson Marketplace and the University of Arizona Tech Park.