WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To prove its point that GEICO has a zero tolerance policy regarding

insurance fraud, GEICO has filed a federal lawsuit in Arizona against an

auto glass repair shop suspected of submitting fraudulent glass repair

bills. GEICO seeks to recover damages under Civil RICO statutes, as well

as for unjust enrichment and fraud, and, GEICO says, the Arizona action

is also a preview of future lawsuits.

GEICO alleges that its customers’ signatures were forged on invoices

submitted to GEICO for repairs by A & E Auto Glass that were never

performed. Specifically, GEICO was billed for repairs associated with

recalibration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems using falsified

documents. In many instances, such a system was not even available on

the specific make and model of the vehicle being repaired. In addition

to billing for services which were never provided, the suit alleges that

the defendants submitted fabricated documents from Arizona automobile

dealerships for reimbursement of glass parts that were never purchased.

“GEICO has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to insurance fraud,”

said Shane Wheeler, assistant vice president of claims in GEICO’s

Tucson, Arizona, office. “These incidents of fraud hurt consumers

because they cause premiums to increase.” Wheeler went on to say that

GEICO has a long history of seeking out individuals willing to commit

fraud. GEICO intends to file future lawsuits to continue making every

effort to protect its customers and the public from fraudulent glass

repair operators.

GEICO filed its case – Government Employees Insurance Company, et al.

v. A & E Solheim, LLC, d/b/a A & E Auto Glass, et. al. – in

the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. GEICO also seeks a

declaration that any pending claims are not owed. GEICO is represented

by Barry Levy, Rivkin Radler LLP and William Thorpe, Thorpe Shwer P.C.

GEICO

(Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto

insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27

million vehicles.

