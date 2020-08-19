Generational Equity Advises A Better Choice Lock & Key in Sale to Anderson Lock and Safe

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, A Better Choice Lock & Key, LLC to Anderson Lock and Safe. The acquisition closed August 3, 2020 and details were not disclosed.
Located in Chandler, Arizona, A Better Choice Lock & Key provides a full-service lock shop, knowledgeable team members, state-of-the-art equipment and an extensive inventory of locking hardware, keys, safes and security components to its clients.
Anderson Lock and Safe, located in Phoenix, Arizona, is the largest locksmith firm in Arizona. Since 1966, the Company has remained a family-owned and community focused organization emphasizing customer service, integrity, and expertise in locks and security.
Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham and his team, led by M&A Advisor Jerry Glover with support from Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions Bo Zhao, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Doug Morrow established the initial relationship with A Better Choice Lock & Key.
“It was a pleasure working with the seller and the buyer in this transaction. Both were completely motivated, organized, and professional during the entire process,” said Glover.
About Generational Equity
Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.
With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.
The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.
Contacts
Carl Doerksen
972-232-1125
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.