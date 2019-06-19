DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational
Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately
held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Wilkins
Concrete, Inc. to Great Western Concrete, LLC. The acquisition closed
May 16, 2019 and details were not disclosed.
Wilkins Concrete, located in Mesa, Arizona, is a concrete contractor. In
operation for over 20 years, the Company provides concrete placement
services on construction projects in Arizona.
Great Western Concrete is owned by an existing landscaping company in
Arizona. The Company expanded their capabilities with the acquisition.
Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region,
Stephen Crisham and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor Jerry Glover
with support from Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions Chad Comroe,
successfully closed the deal.
“The buyer had a complementary business and was looking to expand their
services,” said Jerry Glover. “We are very happy to able to find a great
buyer for our client.”
About Generational Equity
Equity, Generational
Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational
Wealth Advisors, and DealForce are
part of the Generational
Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading
M&A advisory firms in North America.
With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the
companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by
providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their
five-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation,
value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth
management.
The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment
Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or
the Generational
Equity press room.
