DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational

Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately

held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Wilkins

Concrete, Inc. to Great Western Concrete, LLC. The acquisition closed

May 16, 2019 and details were not disclosed.

Wilkins Concrete, located in Mesa, Arizona, is a concrete contractor. In

operation for over 20 years, the Company provides concrete placement

services on construction projects in Arizona.

Great Western Concrete is owned by an existing landscaping company in

Arizona. The Company expanded their capabilities with the acquisition.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region,

Stephen Crisham and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor Jerry Glover

with support from Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions Chad Comroe,

successfully closed the deal.

“The buyer had a complementary business and was looking to expand their

services,” said Jerry Glover. “We are very happy to able to find a great

buyer for our client.”

About Generational Equity

Generational

EquityGenerational

Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational

Wealth Advisors, and DealForce are

part of the Generational

Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading

M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the

companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by

providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their

five-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation,

value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth

management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment

Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or

the Generational

Equity press room.

Contacts

Carl Doerksen

972-232-1125

cdoerksen@generational.com

