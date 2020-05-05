Generic ED Drug Prices Drop, Branded Drug Prices Rise During COVID-19

As healthcare systems cope with coronavirus, generic ED drug prices continue to fall
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eDrugstore.com, the nation’s leading provider of online prescription lifestyle medications, continues to monitor prescription prices as COVID-19 puts added stress on the healthcare system. Prices for the majority of both generic and branded erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs fell between July 2019 and January 2020. However, branded drug prices bounced back in February 2020.
Trends are drawn from pricing data from 15 retail chain pharmacies and three online medical facilitators, including eDrugstore.com. Data was collected for Viagra and generic sildenafil, Levitra and generic vardenafil, Cialis and generic tadalafil, Staxyn, and Stendra.
The majority of ED drugs declined in price between 2019 and 2020, with generic drugs accounting for the steepest decline in prices. Viagra was the only branded drug to increase in price between July 2019 and January 2020 (see table below).
|Average Price
July 2019
|Average Price
January 2020
|Percent Change
|Viagra 100mg
|Levitra 20mg
|Cialis 20mg
|Cialis Daily 5mg
|Staxyn 10mg
|Stendra 100mg
|Sildenafil 100mg
|Vardenafil 20mg
|Tadalafil 20mg
|Tadalafil Daily 5mg
Viagra proved the exception in February 2020 as well, being the only branded drug to decrease in price. Levitra saw the largest price increase among branded drugs at 4.10%. Generic drug prices continued to fall between January and February 2020, with Tadalafil daily, the generic drug for Cialis Daily, experiencing the sharpest decline at 22.96%.
“Generic drugs help consumers save money across the board,” Secure Medical President Kyle Rao. “As branded drug prices rise, it’s important for patients to have access to affordable prescription medications. eDrugstore.com offers cost-effective branded and generic ED medications online.”
By monitoring drug-pricing trends, eDrugstore.com provides consumers with comprehensive, up-to-date information so they can make the right choices for their treatment. “eDrugstore.com is committed to saving patients time and money when ordering their preferred treatment options,” continued Kyle. “And we will continue monitoring prescription prices to see if they hold insights for drug prices in general during COVID-19.”
With Covid-19, more people are using services like eDrugstore.com, the leader in online lifestyle telemedicine, because of our flexibility. Our services are 100% online, from doctor consults by phone to online prescription ordering. We even ship directly to your door, so you never have to leave your house. Access prescription lifestyle medication and erectile dysfunction content by visiting eDrugstore.com and the eDrugstore.com blog.
