Semiconductor industry executive brings extensive financial

experience to Everspin’s Board of Directors

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading

developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), today

announced that Geoff Ribar has been appointed to Everspin’s Board of

Directors and will serve as a member of the audit committee.

Ribar served as a senior advisor to Cadence Design Systems, Inc. until

his retirement on March 31, 2018. Prior to this role, Ribar was chief

financial officer and senior vice president of Cadence Design Systems,

Inc. for seven years. During this period, Ribar was responsible for

managing the company’s global finance organization, which included the

investor relations and operations groups as well as the internal audit,

tax, treasury and controller functions.

Prior to Ribar’s tenure at Cadence, he served as the chief financial

officer for Telegent Systems in Sunnyvale, California, where he led the

company’s finance, legal, IT, and HR teams. He also has extensive

experience in the semiconductor industry holding the CFO position at

SiRF Technology, Matrix Semiconductor and NVIDIA.

In addition, Ribar worked at AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) for 15 years,

including as corporate controller. Over the course of his career, Ribar

has facilitated many M&A transactions, helping companies successfully

scale during periods of rapid growth. He currently serves as a board

member for both Aquantia Corp. and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings,

Inc.

Ribar received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry as well as an

MBA from the University of Michigan.

“Geoff brings highly relevant experience to Everspin’s Board of

Directors as a high-tech financial expert. Ribar’s rich experience in

all areas related to finance will be valuable to Everspin as we continue

to scale and grow the business,” said Kevin Conley, President and CEO of

Everspin.

The addition of Ribar to Everspin’s Board of Directors increases the

number of directors to nine.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler,

Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in the

design, volume production and distribution of Magnetoresistive RAM

(MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence,

performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving applications across

the data center, industrial, and transportation markets, Everspin has

built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the

world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

