Semiconductor industry executive brings extensive financial
experience to Everspin’s Board of Directors
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading
developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), today
announced that Geoff Ribar has been appointed to Everspin’s Board of
Directors and will serve as a member of the audit committee.
Ribar served as a senior advisor to Cadence Design Systems, Inc. until
his retirement on March 31, 2018. Prior to this role, Ribar was chief
financial officer and senior vice president of Cadence Design Systems,
Inc. for seven years. During this period, Ribar was responsible for
managing the company’s global finance organization, which included the
investor relations and operations groups as well as the internal audit,
tax, treasury and controller functions.
Prior to Ribar’s tenure at Cadence, he served as the chief financial
officer for Telegent Systems in Sunnyvale, California, where he led the
company’s finance, legal, IT, and HR teams. He also has extensive
experience in the semiconductor industry holding the CFO position at
SiRF Technology, Matrix Semiconductor and NVIDIA.
In addition, Ribar worked at AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) for 15 years,
including as corporate controller. Over the course of his career, Ribar
has facilitated many M&A transactions, helping companies successfully
scale during periods of rapid growth. He currently serves as a board
member for both Aquantia Corp. and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings,
Inc.
Ribar received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry as well as an
MBA from the University of Michigan.
“Geoff brings highly relevant experience to Everspin’s Board of
Directors as a high-tech financial expert. Ribar’s rich experience in
all areas related to finance will be valuable to Everspin as we continue
to scale and grow the business,” said Kevin Conley, President and CEO of
Everspin.
The addition of Ribar to Everspin’s Board of Directors increases the
number of directors to nine.
About Everspin Technologies
Headquartered in Chandler,
Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in the
design, volume production and distribution of Magnetoresistive RAM
(MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence,
performance, and endurance are paramount. Serving applications across
the data center, industrial, and transportation markets, Everspin has
built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the
world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.
