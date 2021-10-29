Get free help with budgeting, credit and employment at new Tucson center

“It’s sort of doubling down, making sure we’re embedded on a permanent basis in the community in a way that is meaningful, and helpful and impactful for people who need this,” she said, noting that TFCU has been offering financial coaching to members for decades.

TFCU conducted demographic studies to locate the new center where its services are most needed, Stansberry said, adding that the Mission Road branch had extra space and a bus stop nearby.

Stansberry joined TFCU as a collections supervisor in 1990, after coming to Tucson with her family from California when her ex-husband’s employer moved here.

A native of the Los Angeles area, Stansberry was a professional photographer with her own company before commuting times became unworkable with her family life, landing a teller job at the credit union serving the company where her father worked.

Serving community needs is personal for Stansberry, who lost an adult son to a long battle with addiction in 2019.

“It rocked my world. Where addiction is concerned, it changed the way I look at everything, in terms of people who need help,” she said.