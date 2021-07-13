GetUpside Expands Grocery Footprint with Three New Retail Partners

Today, GetUpside is live at more than 30,000 grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and convenience stores nationwide and works with the nation’s most trusted brands. The platform connects customers with local businesses through their free mobile app, and encourages them to transact using personalized cash back offers.

“Cardenas Market, Woodman’s, and Vicente Foods are community staples,” said Tyler Renaghan, Vice President of Grocery at GetUpside. “In a time when people need more value and grocers need more margin than ever before, partnerships like these make all the difference.”

GetUpside is a retail technology company that uses personalized cash back promotions to bring shoppers more value and proven profit to brick and mortar businesses. As millions of shoppers earn 2 to 3 times more cashback with GetUpside than any other product, businesses nationwide earn guaranteed profit without changing their business models. Many other brands use the GetUpside Partner Platform to power their own app experiences, leaning on GetUpside’s proven methodology to help shoppers and businesses do better. GetUpside is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has driven hundreds of millions of dollars back into our communities nationwide. www.getupside.com.