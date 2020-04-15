Gift card sale Friday could raise a total of $105K for Tucson businesses
  • Updated

The outdoor seating area at La Cocina, 201 N. Court Avenue, is empty these days. Leisure, hospitality, food service and retail have been the hardest-hit industries in Arizona.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

A gift card program designed to support downtown Tucson businesses is launching a third fundraising round, which if successful would raise a grand total of $105,000 for restaurants, museums, boutiques and breweries in just three weeks.

Downtown Tucson Partnership will hold its third promotion on Friday, April 17, with 1,000 gift cards available for sale online at 6 a.m. This round is being funded by a $10,000 donation from HSL Properties.

Community members can purchase a $25 gift card for participating businesses, and HSL will add $10 to the card, generating a total of $35,000 if the cards sell out, as was the case for the first two rounds.

The first round of gift cards sold out in little more than 24 hours on April 3. The second round, funded by Rio Nuevo, was sold out in less than two hours on April 10.

For a list of participating businesses and a link to Friday’s sale, go to tucne.ws/dtpgiftcard

Businesses interested in funding opportunities can contact partnership CEO Kathleen Eriksen by email at KathleenEriksen@downtowntucson.org

Concerned about COVID-19?

