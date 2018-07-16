  • Aspect Agent Experience Index survey reveals 40 percent of
    customer service agents, over half of Young Millennials/GenZ agents,
    are interested in pursuing ‘on-demand’ contact center jobs


  • Companies investing in the Gig Economy also investing in agent
    software, schedule flexibility, experience

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Gig Economy is becoming increasingly popular and customer service

agents are looking to get in. According to Aspect Software’s 2nd annual

2018 Agent Experience Index, customer service agents might be the next

wave of workers who want the option of an ‘on-demand’ job. Aspect’s

research found that 40% of customer service agents surveyed would be

interested in pursuing an ‘on-demand’ job, with 51% of Young

Millennials/GenZ expressing interest. The appeal of the Gig Economy

stems from prioritizing workplace preferences differently than agents

have traditionally done in the past.

Several factors are driving agents’ desire to work in the gig economy,

such as:



  • 86 percent of agents say they have an interest in on-demand
    opportunities because it will provide them a work/life balance that
    they can have total control over


  • 82 percent say they are interested because they will have the ability
    to just focus on work and not worry about job stability


  • 82 percent say on-demand work is compelling for the ability to make
    extra income

Young Millennials/GenZ over index on all benefits of the Gig Economy,

with the following special interests:



  • 81 percent say interest is driven by having more control over the work
    they do


  • 88 percent say having a flexible work schedule that they themselves
    can determine is attractive


  • 80 percent see the ability to pick up additional shifts, when they
    want, via an ‘Uber-like’ app as a compelling reason to be a gig
    economy worker

“The Gig Economy is “triple win” for customer service,” said Shep Hyken,

customer service and experience expert and New York Times bestselling

author of The Amazement Revolution. “For companies, it allows for great

flexibility in staffing during busy and slow times. For “giggers,” they

like the flexibility of being called on when needed, the extra money,

and work that can be tailored to fit into their lifestyle. And finally,

for customers, it means a better service experience, as even during busy

times, the company is staffed to deliver fast support when the customer

wants and needs it.

Companies that are using on-demand agents are also investing more in the

employee experience, providing gig agents with more modern technologies

than traditional agents have had access to. Seventy two percent of

on-demand agents said that they have simple and easy to use software,

compared to fifty eight percent of traditional agents, while sixty nine

percent of on-demand agents said they have the most-up-to-date software

to service customers compared to fifty eight percent of traditional

agents. And, sixty three percent of on-demand agents said they have the

most up to date software to contact their employer compared to thirty

eight percent of traditional agents. On-demand agents are also more

trained compared to traditional agents on modern channels like SMS and

social media and prefer smartphone-based interaction with their

employers.

“Brands that decide to explore nontraditional labor models can gain

advantages beyond just serving customers with more authentic

experiences,” wrote Ian Jacobs, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research.

“There are hard, bottom-line and customer experience benefits to gig

economy models, including faster response times, lower cost per

interaction and access to new – and better educated – talent pools.”¹

To see the results of Part Two of the 2018 Aspect Agent Experience Index

survey, click here.

¹ “Customer Service Reboot: The Rise Of The Gig Economy”, Forrester

Research, Inc., May 8, 2018

About Aspect

Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes,

systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the

customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management,

workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single

customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational

interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer

experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure

and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily

connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service

levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit www.aspect.com.

