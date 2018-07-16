Aspect Agent Experience Index survey reveals 40 percent of
customer service agents, over half of Young Millennials/GenZ agents,
are interested in pursuing ‘on-demand’ contact center jobs
Companies investing in the Gig Economy also investing in agent
software, schedule flexibility, experience
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Gig Economy is becoming increasingly popular and customer service
agents are looking to get in. According to Aspect Software’s 2nd annual
2018 Agent Experience Index, customer service agents might be the next
wave of workers who want the option of an ‘on-demand’ job. Aspect’s
research found that 40% of customer service agents surveyed would be
interested in pursuing an ‘on-demand’ job, with 51% of Young
Millennials/GenZ expressing interest. The appeal of the Gig Economy
stems from prioritizing workplace preferences differently than agents
have traditionally done in the past.
Several factors are driving agents’ desire to work in the gig economy,
such as:
86 percent of agents say they have an interest in on-demand
opportunities because it will provide them a work/life balance that
they can have total control over
82 percent say they are interested because they will have the ability
to just focus on work and not worry about job stability
82 percent say on-demand work is compelling for the ability to make
extra income
Young Millennials/GenZ over index on all benefits of the Gig Economy,
with the following special interests:
81 percent say interest is driven by having more control over the work
they do
88 percent say having a flexible work schedule that they themselves
can determine is attractive
80 percent see the ability to pick up additional shifts, when they
want, via an ‘Uber-like’ app as a compelling reason to be a gig
economy worker
“The Gig Economy is “triple win” for customer service,” said Shep Hyken,
customer service and experience expert and New York Times bestselling
author of The Amazement Revolution. “For companies, it allows for great
flexibility in staffing during busy and slow times. For “giggers,” they
like the flexibility of being called on when needed, the extra money,
and work that can be tailored to fit into their lifestyle. And finally,
for customers, it means a better service experience, as even during busy
times, the company is staffed to deliver fast support when the customer
wants and needs it.
Companies that are using on-demand agents are also investing more in the
employee experience, providing gig agents with more modern technologies
than traditional agents have had access to. Seventy two percent of
on-demand agents said that they have simple and easy to use software,
compared to fifty eight percent of traditional agents, while sixty nine
percent of on-demand agents said they have the most-up-to-date software
to service customers compared to fifty eight percent of traditional
agents. And, sixty three percent of on-demand agents said they have the
most up to date software to contact their employer compared to thirty
eight percent of traditional agents. On-demand agents are also more
trained compared to traditional agents on modern channels like SMS and
social media and prefer smartphone-based interaction with their
employers.
“Brands that decide to explore nontraditional labor models can gain
advantages beyond just serving customers with more authentic
experiences,” wrote Ian Jacobs, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research.
“There are hard, bottom-line and customer experience benefits to gig
economy models, including faster response times, lower cost per
interaction and access to new – and better educated – talent pools.”¹
To see the results of Part Two of the 2018 Aspect Agent Experience Index
survey, click here.
¹ “Customer Service Reboot: The Rise Of The Gig Economy”, Forrester
Research, Inc., May 8, 2018
About Aspect
Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes,
systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the
customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management,
workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single
customer engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational
interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer
experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure
and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily
connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service
levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit www.aspect.com.
Follow Aspect on Twitter at @AspectSoftware.
Read our blogs at http://blogs.aspect.com.
Aspect and the Aspect logo are either trademarks or registered
trademarks of Aspect Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other
countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein
may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Contacts
Aspect
Tim Dreyer
+1 630 227 8312