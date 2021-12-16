GIla Bend's Oatman makes inroads to Tucson through StartUp program

You can take the man out of Tucson, but in Yadi Wang‘s case, it would appear you can’t take Tucson out of the man.

Which could explain why Wang, who earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and last year finished a doctorate in agriculture and life sciences from the University of Arizona, was eager to reconnect after taking a job in February as the general manager of Oatman Flats Ranch and Oatman Farms in Gila Bend.

Oatman Farms grows the heritage grains that are the soul of Tucson’s City of Gastronomy — White Sonora, Blue Beard Durum, Skagit 1109, Red Fife and Mesquite wheats, most of it using environmentally conscience regenerative farming practices that don’t require irrigation.

“Every year we generate roughly a half million pounds of grains so that roughly conserves 3½ million gallons of water,” said Wang, a native of China who came to the United States in 2010 initially to play college basketball in California before ditching his hoop dreams for the UA.