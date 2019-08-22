PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AERO Marketing Group has appointed Gill Campbell Director of Business Development. After an impressive tenure at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as CEO and General Manager, one of the top 10 traditional racing circuits in the world, managing an annual budget of $11-14 million, and an integral part of the executive leadership team, Gill’s appointment brings a depth of knowledge and capabilities to the AERO executive team. Gill’s expertise, relationships and vision will be effectively served in her new role right here at her new home – AERO Marketing Group.
Jason Altzman, AERO Marketing Group Managing Partner states: "Please join me in welcoming Gill Campbell to the team as Director of Business Development. Gill has been a fixture of American Motorsports for over 30 years, most recently as CEO and GM of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Gill’s experience, reputation and ability to sell, manage and execute events of varying magnitude make her an invaluable addition to the team... but it's her humor, integrity and honesty that make her one of us.”
