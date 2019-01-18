If you’ve been dreaming of snacking on a box of Samoas since last spring, the time has finally come.
Girl Scout season is back in Tucson, which means near-endless amounts of Thin Mints and Tagalongs. Starting Saturday, Jan. 19, folks will start to see Girl Scouts setting up shop in front of grocery and drugstores across the Tucson area.
And beyond everyone’s traditional favorites, the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona will also be selling Toffee-tastics, a gluten-free option that came to Tucson five years ago.
Cookies cost $5 per box, with exception of the Toffee-tastics and Girl Scout S’mores, which are all-natural cookies with non-GMO ingredients.
Boxes of Toffee-tastics and Girl Scout S’mores are priced at $6 because of increased production costs. Proceeds from cookie sales stay local.
Beyond learning leadership, girls who are part of the Girl Scout Cookie Program are able to use the proceeds to participate in activities like community service, STEM education and outdoor experiences, the Girl Scouts website says.
Tucson’s cookie season ends on March 3, which means you have nearly two months of glorious cookie-buying.
Don’t know where to get cookies near you? Visit tucne.ws/cookiefinder.