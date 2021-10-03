Giving back in Southern Arizona

Long Realty Cares Foundation: Long Realty Cares foundation funded a respite patio for Tucson Medical Center staffers, providing a private place to relax, refresh and recharge. The “Heal the Healers” patio was designed and built by the TMC Foundation using a $40,000 grant from the Long Foundation. It includes a new space with artificial turf where employees can meditate and practice yoga, and lounge tables and chairs. The foundation is funded by Long Companies and contributions from agents and employees.

Tucson Federal Credit Union: Tucson Federal Credit Union’s TFCU Gives Program has donated over $130,000 in media advocacy to local nonprofits during the first half of 2021. The credit union will award an estimated $66,000 more for the rest of the year. Supporting local nonprofit organizations with media advocacy to empower the community has been a practice for TFCU to fulfill its purpose of helping improve the lives of people in Pima County. Old Pueblo Community Services (OPCS) has been chosen as the next partnership program beneficiary. The organization helps people who are facing homelessness by offering housing, counseling and support services to help them transform their lives. OPCS envisions a future in which all can reside in safe affordable housing and live meaningful, self-defined, dignified lives, as part of a healthy, inclusive community.