Giving back in Southern Arizona

Tucson Appliance: When Assistance League of Tucson needed to clear out two storage units overflowing with thrift store donations, they got an unexpected helping hand. Chris Edwards, owner of Tucson Appliance Company, sent a couple of his men and a truck. Tucson Appliance employees Steven Cox and Blade Rambler spent a morning helping and moving heavy items for the charitable organization. They even picked up debris in the parking lot of Assistance League.

Humberto S. Lopez and Jim Click, Jr.: Two local businessmen, Humberto S. Lopez and Jim Click Jr., have stepped up to support students pursuing their education at Tucson’s newest private college. Catholic University of America has a new business degree in Tucson. As an incentive for students to enroll, Click and Lopez, are willing to reimburse up to $3,000 in tuition for the first 25 students who enroll in the program. For a student who is full Pell grant eligible this would mean that they would attend with no tuition cost. The two will be hosting an event May 1 for interested students and families to hear why they support the program and tuition reimbursement opportunity. The event is at 10 a.m. at the Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road. For more information, visit catholic.edu/tucson