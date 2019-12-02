- Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons: A Tucson wildland firefighter and father of two is getting a smile makeover courtesy of Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons’ Second Chance program. Isaiah Cotroneo, 39, was selected out of 700 local applicants to receive a full-arch restoration procedure that typically costs upward of $50,000 completely free of charge. This is the third year Drs. Robert Wood, Nicholas Coles, and Negin Saghafi offered their Second Chance program. Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons has partnered with restorative partner Dr. Adam Dalesandro, Dental Prosthetics, and Straumann Dental Implant System to give Cotroneo a smile he deserves. When the procedure is complete, he will have a full set of permanent, fully-functioning, natural-looking teeth.
