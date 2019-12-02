Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons give a new smile to Tucson wildland firefighter.

 Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons
  • Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons: A Tucson wildland firefighter and father of two is getting a smile makeover courtesy of Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons’ Second Chance program. Isaiah Cotroneo, 39, was selected out of 700 local applicants to receive a full-arch restoration procedure that typically costs upward of $50,000 completely free of charge. This is the third year Drs. Robert Wood, Nicholas Coles, and Negin Saghafi offered their Second Chance program. Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons has partnered with restorative partner Dr. Adam Dalesandro, Dental Prosthetics, and Straumann Dental Implant System to give Cotroneo a smile he deserves. When the procedure is complete, he will have a full set of permanent, fully-functioning, natural-looking teeth.
  • OOROO Auto:

OOROO Auto will provide two community members in need with free car repair services as part of its third annual Joyride Program. Applications are available now to nominate a person in need of free car care services for their primary vehicle. Nominations are due by noon on Dec. 13. This year, OOROO is collaborating with KDRI “The Drive” 101.7 FM, AM 830, a newly launched, locally-owned and operated radio station. For rules and nomination forms, visit

oorooauto.com/joyride
  • .
  • Hughes Federal Credit Union and Banner — University Medicine:

A Toy Drive kickoff, held on Nov. 2 by the two entities, collected five bins of holiday toys, art supplies and $161 in cash donations benefitting patients at Banner’s Diamond Children’s Medical Center. Community members can continue donating items to the drive until Dec 13. Unwrapped holiday toys, art supplies and cash donations are accepted at all Hughes locations. Hughes will deliver all gifts in time for Christmas. Holiday wish lists of gifts and art supplies for children of all ages is available at any Hughes branch or online at

tucne.ws/hughestoys
  • .
Submit items about charitable donations by local businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com; please use Giving Back in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format.