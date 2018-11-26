Southern Arizona Home Builders Association: TMM Family Services is the recipient of $15,000 raised by the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association annual charity golf event. SAHBA has held the annual event for over 15 years. In the past five years, SAHBA has donated over $60,000 to local charities. Recipient charities are suggested by the golf committee. Awards are based on the organizations’ involvement in providing safe shelter and housing. The $15,000 contribution will help TMM Family Services to continue to provide safe and affordable housing to the community’s most disadvantaged children, families, and seniors. SAHBA has donated charity golf event funds to Youth on Their Own, St. Luke’s Home, The Hearth Foundation and Habitat for Humanity in past years.
Ritz-Carlton: The staff of The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain prepared, delivered and served a Thanksgiving feast to patients and families of Banner – Diamond Children’s on Nov. 20. Food was set up in the nursery intensive care unit lobby for patients well enough to leave their hospital bed. For those unable to leave their rooms, Ritz-Carlton staff delivered a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings to patients’ bedsides.