Giving back in Southern Arizona

 Courtesy Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’: In an effort to show support and encouragement to Tucson health-care professionals, Dunkin’ donated 192 pounds of ground coffee and 108 Keurig K-Cup pods to Banner-University Medical Center of Tucson. Dunkin’ also celebrated National Nurses Day on May 6 by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free doughnut to all health-care workers. In April, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation donated $10,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to be used for food, supplies and to defray transportation costs for a ramped-up school mobile food pantry program.

Sasol: Sasol, an international chemical and energy company with a facility in Tucson, donated $5,000 to purchase personal protective equipment for the Tucson Fire and Police departments.

Arizona Transportation Builders: Arizona Transportation Builders and its member companies organized a T-Shirt campaign honoring the thousands of essential workers in infrastructure construction. Proceeds from the campaign, which aims to raise $12,500, will benefit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The “Essential T-Shirts,” designed and printed courtesy of Garment Graphics, are selling for $15 each. For more information or to purchase a shirt, email michele@movingoureconomy.org.

