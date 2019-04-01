- Tucson Federal Credit Union: Tucson Federal Credit Union awarded three charities a total of $45,000 in March. The funding is part of TFCU Gives, a program that allows nonprofits to apply for grants. TFCU Gives funds local organizations whose charitable missions transform lives of people in need, where a direct impact of the donation can be measured, and the money stays in our community. In 2019, Old Pueblo Community Services received the largest donation of $25,000 and Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona and Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona received $10,000 each.
- Old Pueblo Community Services offers counseling, housing and support services to those re-entering society from military service, incarceration, substance dependency and homelessness. The Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona takes in families who travel to Tucson to receive medical services for their children. Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona delivers more than 100,000 meals annually to homebound seniors and adults with disabilities.
- Wells Fargo: Wells Fargo donated more than $5.4 million to Arizona nonprofits, schools and communities in 2018. Additionally, the bank’s more than 16,000 Arizona employees donated $2.8 million to local nonprofits, creating a combined impact of $8.2 million for the state of Arizona. Wells Fargo’s local giving focused on the areas of affordable housing, small business and tribal communities across the state. Examples of notable grants with Southern Arizona impact include: a $100,000 grant and 2,100 volunteer hours to Junior Achievement; $25,000 to the Tucson Urban League for career training and workforce development; $9,500 to the Nogales Community Development Corp. to support the city’s small-business development and downtown revitalization efforts.
- Walmart: Walmart celebrated International Women’s Day by announcing a $3 million commitment to Girls Who Code to expand the national tech talent pipeline and increase engagement of girls in technology education. Currently, more than 3,700 girls in Arizona take part in local Girls Who Code clubs and it’s expected that Walmart’s commitment will help grow the number of clubs serving communities throughout the state. Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit focused on closing the gender gap in technology.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
