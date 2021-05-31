Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Bayer Fund: United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona received a $5,000 grant from Bayer Fund that will support the middle school science curriculum at Flowing Wells Junior High School and will positively impact 774 students. The funds will support the purchase of the Full Option Science System Curriculum for the seventh and eighth grades. “Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “We are proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.” In 2020, Bayer Fund awarded more than $17 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $80 million.