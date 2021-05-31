Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Bayer Fund: United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona received a $5,000 grant from Bayer Fund that will support the middle school science curriculum at Flowing Wells Junior High School and will positively impact 774 students. The funds will support the purchase of the Full Option Science System Curriculum for the seventh and eighth grades. “Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “We are proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.” In 2020, Bayer Fund awarded more than $17 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $80 million.
Four Peaks Brewing Co.: Four Peaks Brewing Co., is launching its 11th annual Four Peaks For Teachers fundraiser with the goal of distributing free kits full of much-needed school supplies to 10,000 teachers in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. This year, the campaign includes a new twist: the brewery will also reward $1,000 grants for school supplies to 11 teachers nationwide. Four Peaks is setting aside a portion of sales of its flagship Scottish ale, Kilt Lifter, for the Four Peaks for Teachers program. Customers located outside Four Peaks’ distribution footprint in the Phoenix-area can also make a direct, tax-deductible donation to the program at fourpeaksforteachers.org. Grant nominations will be open through July 15 at fourpeaksforteachers.org/nominate. Supply kits will be available this summer in Tucson and Sierra Vista.
Teachers interested in receiving a free school supply kit can visit fourpeaksforteachers.org for pickup locations and dates.
