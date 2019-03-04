Greater Tucson Leadership Class of 2019: The Greater Tucson Leadership Class of 2019 named the Educational Enrichment Foundation as the beneficiary of its class project. The project, which will commence immediately with a May completion date, entails the build-out and supply of a hygiene pantry for low-income students and families throughout Tucson Unified School District. GTL is accepting donations of the following full-sized items: body wash, bar soap, hand soap, hair care supplies like shampoo, conditioner, brushes and specialty products for coarse or ethnic hair, dental care products, feminine products and supplies such as deodorant, laundry detergent, lotion and toilet paper. Monetary donations can also be made at tucne.ws/eefpantry. The Greater Tucson Leadership Class of 2019 is comprised of 34 local professionals from different backgrounds and organizations. The class has selected a project that reflects the GTL curriculum and addresses a need in the community.
Giving back in Southern Arizona
