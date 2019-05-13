- Larry H. Miller dealerships: More than 75 employees from four Tucson Larry H. Miller dealerships joined together to volunteer in the community during the 10th annual Larry H. Miller Day of Service. Volunteer projects included rehabilitating homes with TMM Family Services; preparing pajamas for distribution to children in need with the Angel Heart Pajama Project; weeding and pruning with the Community Gardens of Tucson; studio work with Ben’s Bells; landscaping and loading trucks with Therapeutic Riding of Tucson.
- Cox: In honor of Earth Day, Cox employee volunteers assisted Manzo Elementary students with garden maintenance. Cox also presented a check for $15,000 to further support the garden program. Last year, Cox donated $12,000 to support Manzo Elementary and 20 other school gardens in the community.
