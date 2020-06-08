Giving back in Southern Arizona

- Freeport-McMoRan: From folding tables to face shields and goggles to tents, much needed supplies have been donated to Freeport-McMoRan’s community partners in support of the relief effort surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. In the recent weeks, supplies were separated and trucks loaded with thousands of items destined for hospitals, health clinics and organizations in three states and six tribal nations. Tucson-area recipients include the Tohono O’odham Nation, Northwest Medical Center, Green Valley Fire District, Sahuarita Police Department, Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital and United Community Health Center.
- Trico: Trico has donated $250,000 to charitable organizations that serve communities in need. Grants of $10,000 each were awarded to United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona; Southern Arizona’s COVID-19 Fund; Interfaith Community Services; the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona; and Marana Health Care. The utility also pledged $200,000 to Wildfire, an Arizona nonprofit that works through local agencies to help low-income families and individuals. As part of a separate effort, in partnership with the Trico Foundation and the Trico Electric Charitable Trust, Trico has adopted a COVID-19 Assistance Program that provides bill credits and payment extensions to qualifying customers — individuals and small businesses — who are negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. For more information on grants for nonprofits and bill assistance, go to trico.coop/help-from-trico
