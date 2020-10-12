Giving back in Southern Arizona

Cox Charities: Cox Charities has selected 20 Southern Arizona nonprofit organizations to receive more than $100,000 in grant funding. Most of the funds awarded came from the donations of Cox’s 3,100 Arizona employees. Organizations receiving grants include the Arizona Burn Foundation; Arizona Theatre Company; Banner Health Foundation of Arizona; the Be Kind People Project; Beads of Courage; Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona; Live the Solution, doing business as Earn to Learn; El Groupo Youth Cycling; Expect More Arizona; Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona; Foundation for Creative Broadcasting; Make Way for Books; Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson; NotMYkid; SARSEF; Tucson Symphony Society; Tu Nidito Children and Family Services; YMCA of Southern Arizona; and Youth on Their Own. “We so appreciate being awarded this grant,” said Mora Reidl, MOCA Tucson’s curator of community engagement. “It will go towards bringing arts education to Title 1 schools where arts funding may have been cut. Now, more than ever, we need arts inspiration in our communities. We’ve pivoted this whole program to be adapted over Zoom so that we can visit over 40 classrooms this fall semester and bring art into these children’s homes.” Since the program’s inception in 1996, Cox Charities has awarded approximately $8.5 million to local Arizona nonprofits that support youth and education.
Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.
